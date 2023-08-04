₹1628 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1618

1600

1638

1650

Go short on the stock now with a stop-loss at 1642.

₹1365 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1350

1330

1370

1400

Take fresh longs if the stock moves above 1370; stop-loss at 1350.

₹456 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

455

440

464

470

Sell the stock if the price falls below 455; stop-loss at 460.

₹172 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

170

166

173

175

The stock appears weak. Consider selling with a stop-loss at 175.

₹2475 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2465

2440

2500

2570

Refrain from trading this stock as intraday trend uncertain.

₹590 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

590

580

600

608

Wait and initiate shorts if the price rises to 596; stop-loss at 600.

₹3399 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3370

3330

3440

3460

Stuck within two key levels. Do not take intraday trades.

19472 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

19350

19250

19500

19580

Short now and on a rally to 19525; place stop-loss at 19580.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

