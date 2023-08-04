₹1628 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1618
1600
1638
1650
Go short on the stock now with a stop-loss at 1642.
₹1365 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1350
1330
1370
1400
Take fresh longs if the stock moves above 1370; stop-loss at 1350.
₹456 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
455
440
464
470
Sell the stock if the price falls below 455; stop-loss at 460.
₹172 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
170
166
173
175
The stock appears weak. Consider selling with a stop-loss at 175.
₹2475 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2465
2440
2500
2570
Refrain from trading this stock as intraday trend uncertain.
₹590 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
590
580
600
608
Wait and initiate shorts if the price rises to 596; stop-loss at 600.
₹3399 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3370
3330
3440
3460
Stuck within two key levels. Do not take intraday trades.
19472 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
19350
19250
19500
19580
Short now and on a rally to 19525; place stop-loss at 19580.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.