Day Trading Guide For August 5, 2022

₹1432 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1420
1405
1450
1470
Stuck in the range of 1420 - 1450. Refrain from trading until the stock moves out of this range.
₹1600 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1575
1550
1625
1650
Likely to extend the rally. Hence, consider going long with stop-loss at 1575.
₹310 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
307
304
313
317
Might stay flat for some time. Therefore, it is better to stay away from trading this stock.
₹136 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
134
129
138
140
Immediate outlook is unclear. Avoid trading this stock until a clear trend emerges.
₹2572 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2540
2500
2630
2700
Go long on the stock if it rallies past 2615. Place stop-loss at 2585.
₹533 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
530
520
536
545
Trend is up but testing a critical hurdle. One can wait for the break out before taking positions.
₹3355 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3300
3270
3370
3400
Looks set to appreciate from the current level. Buy the stock with stop-loss at 3300.
17370 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17250
17130
17500
17600
Falls back in to the range 17250 - 17500. Stay away until the contract remains within the range.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Published on
August 05, 2022