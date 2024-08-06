₹1615 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1600

1585

1650

1680

Go short only below 1600. Keep the stop-loss at 1605

₹1751 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1720

1690

1765

1785

Go short only below 1720. Keep the stop-loss at 1730

₹486 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

481

479

488

491

Go short now and at 487. Stop-loss can be kept at 490

₹310 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

306

303

312

315

Go short now and at 311. Stop-loss can be placed at 313

₹2895 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2870

2820

2910

2950

Take shorts below 2870. Keep the stop-loss at 2880

₹811 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

807

801

814

819

Go short on a break below 807 with a stop-loss at 809

₹4155 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

4140

4100

4190

4220

Go short on a break below 4140. Keep the stop-loss at 4155

24094 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

24050

23900

24185

24250

Go short on a break below 24050. Keep the stop-loss at 24080

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

