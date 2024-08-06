₹1615 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1600
1585
1650
1680
Go short only below 1600. Keep the stop-loss at 1605
₹1751 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1720
1690
1765
1785
Go short only below 1720. Keep the stop-loss at 1730
₹486 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
481
479
488
491
Go short now and at 487. Stop-loss can be kept at 490
₹310 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
306
303
312
315
Go short now and at 311. Stop-loss can be placed at 313
₹2895 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2870
2820
2910
2950
Take shorts below 2870. Keep the stop-loss at 2880
₹811 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
807
801
814
819
Go short on a break below 807 with a stop-loss at 809
₹4155 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
4140
4100
4190
4220
Go short on a break below 4140. Keep the stop-loss at 4155
24094 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
24050
23900
24185
24250
Go short on a break below 24050. Keep the stop-loss at 24080
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
