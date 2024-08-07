₹1603 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1590

1570

1620

1645

Go short below 1590. Stop-loss can be kept at 1595

₹1753 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1745

1720

1765

1800

Go short only below 1745. Keep the stop-loss at 1755

₹487 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

484

481

490

494

Wait for a rise. Go short at 489 with a stop-loss at 491

₹307 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

304

300

310

315

Go short on a rise at 309. Stop-loss can be placed at 311

₹2919 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2900

2870

2950

2985

Go short only below 2900. Keep the stop-loss at 2905

₹798 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

796

792

806

810

Go short only below 796. Stop-loss can be kept at 798

₹4172 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

4140

4100

4200

4230

Go short now and also at 4190. Keep the stop-loss at 4210

24090 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

24000

23900

24180

24400

Go short on a break below 24000 with a stop-loss at 24030

