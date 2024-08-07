₹1603 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1590
1570
1620
1645
Go short below 1590. Stop-loss can be kept at 1595
₹1753 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1745
1720
1765
1800
Go short only below 1745. Keep the stop-loss at 1755
₹487 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
484
481
490
494
Wait for a rise. Go short at 489 with a stop-loss at 491
₹307 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
304
300
310
315
Go short on a rise at 309. Stop-loss can be placed at 311
₹2919 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2900
2870
2950
2985
Go short only below 2900. Keep the stop-loss at 2905
₹798 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
796
792
806
810
Go short only below 796. Stop-loss can be kept at 798
₹4172 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
4140
4100
4200
4230
Go short now and also at 4190. Keep the stop-loss at 4210
24090 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
24000
23900
24180
24400
Go short on a break below 24000 with a stop-loss at 24030
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
