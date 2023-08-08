₹1651 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1645
1620
1665
1675
Go short below 1645. Keep the stop-loss at 1655
₹1393 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1385
1365
1415
1440
Go long now and at 1390 with a stop-loss at 1375
₹455 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
451
448
457
460
Go long only above 457. Keep the stop-loss at 456
₹173 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
171
170
175
177
Go long only above 175. Keep the stop-loss at 174
₹2523 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2500
2475
2560
2605
Go long now and at 2510. Keep the stop-loss at 2495
₹568 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
566
563
571
576
Go short below 566. Stop-loss can be kept at 568
₹3484 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3465
3435
3500
3530
Go long on a break above 3500. Keep the stop-loss at 3490
19668 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
19600
19500
19730
19800
Go long on dips at 19620. Stop-loss can be kept at 19580
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
