₹1651 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1645

1620

1665

1675

Go short below 1645. Keep the stop-loss at 1655

₹1393 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1385

1365

1415

1440

Go long now and at 1390 with a stop-loss at 1375

₹455 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

451

448

457

460

Go long only above 457. Keep the stop-loss at 456

₹173 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

171

170

175

177

Go long only above 175. Keep the stop-loss at 174

₹2523 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2500

2475

2560

2605

Go long now and at 2510. Keep the stop-loss at 2495

₹568 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

566

563

571

576

Go short below 566. Stop-loss can be kept at 568

₹3484 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3465

3435

3500

3530

Go long on a break above 3500. Keep the stop-loss at 3490

19668 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

19600

19500

19730

19800

Go long on dips at 19620. Stop-loss can be kept at 19580

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

