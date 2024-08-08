₹1625 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1615

1590

1650

1675

Wait for dips. Go long at 1620. Keep the stop-loss at 1610

₹1792 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1770

1720

1800

1825

Go long only above 1800. Keep the stop-loss at 1790

₹493 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

489

484

496

500

Wait for a rise. Go short at 495 with a stop-loss at 497

₹329 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

326

323

331

334

Go long only above 331. Stop-loss can be placed at 330

₹2929 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2920

2900

2950

2970

Go short below 2920. Stop-loss can be placed at 2930

₹809 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

807

800

815

818

Go long now and at 808. Stop-loss can be kept at 806

₹4201 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

4180

4160

4235

4260

Take fresh long positions now with a tight stop-loss at 4190

24373 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

24200

24000

24400

24500

Go long only above 24400. Keep a tight stop-loss at 24380

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.