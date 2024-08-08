₹1625 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1615
1590
1650
1675
Wait for dips. Go long at 1620. Keep the stop-loss at 1610
₹1792 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1770
1720
1800
1825
Go long only above 1800. Keep the stop-loss at 1790
₹493 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
489
484
496
500
Wait for a rise. Go short at 495 with a stop-loss at 497
₹329 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
326
323
331
334
Go long only above 331. Stop-loss can be placed at 330
₹2929 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2920
2900
2950
2970
Go short below 2920. Stop-loss can be placed at 2930
₹809 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
807
800
815
818
Go long now and at 808. Stop-loss can be kept at 806
₹4201 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
4180
4160
4235
4260
Take fresh long positions now with a tight stop-loss at 4190
24373 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
24200
24000
24400
24500
Go long only above 24400. Keep a tight stop-loss at 24380
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.