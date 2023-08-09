₹1651 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1640

1620

1665

1675

Go short below 1640. Keep the stop-loss at 1645

₹1390 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1385

1375

1400

1420

Wait for dips. Go long at 1385 with a stop-loss at 1380

₹452 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

451

446

454

458

Go short below 451. Stop-loss can be kept at 453

₹173 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

172

170

175

177

Outlook unclear. Avoid trading this stock for now

₹2506 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2475

2450

2520

2545

Go short now and at 2515. Keep the stop-loss at 2530

₹573 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

569

566

577

580

Wait for a rise. Go short at 576 with a stop-loss at 578

₹3470 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3440

3410

3490

3510

Go short now and at 2515. Keep the stop-loss at 2530

19607 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

19590

19510

19650

19700

Go short on a break below 19590 with a stop-loss at 19610

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

