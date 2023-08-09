₹1651 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1640
1620
1665
1675
Go short below 1640. Keep the stop-loss at 1645
₹1390 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1385
1375
1400
1420
Wait for dips. Go long at 1385 with a stop-loss at 1380
₹452 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
451
446
454
458
Go short below 451. Stop-loss can be kept at 453
₹173 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
172
170
175
177
Outlook unclear. Avoid trading this stock for now
₹2506 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2475
2450
2520
2545
Go short now and at 2515. Keep the stop-loss at 2530
₹573 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
569
566
577
580
Wait for a rise. Go short at 576 with a stop-loss at 578
₹3470 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3440
3410
3490
3510
Go short now and at 2515. Keep the stop-loss at 2530
19607 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
19590
19510
19650
19700
Go short on a break below 19590 with a stop-loss at 19610
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.