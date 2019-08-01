Day Trading Guide for August 1, 2019

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹2251 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2235

2220

2265

2280

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock rallies above ₹2,265 levels

 

₹794 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

787

781

799

807

Make use of intra-day dips to initiate fresh long positions while retaining a tight stop-loss at ₹787 levels

 

₹270 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

267

264

273

276

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ITC rebounds up from ₹267 levels

 

₹138 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

136

133

142

145

Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of ONGC rallies above ₹142 levels

 

₹1166 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1150

1135

1180

1195

Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of RIL reverses higher from ₹1,150 levels

 

₹332 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

326

320

337

343

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of SBI moves beyond ₹337 levels

 

₹2205 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2185

2165

2225

2245

The stock experiences buying interest in declines. Buy in dips while maintaining a stop-loss at ₹326 levels

 

11132 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

11080

11031

11180

11230

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the contract advances above 11,180 levels

 

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on August 01, 2019
TOPICS
stocks and shares

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.