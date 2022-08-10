Day Trading Guide for August 10, 2022

Day Trading Guide gives you the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for on the Nifty Futures and other widely traded stocks. Based on the trend, it also gives intraday trade recommendations with specific entry as well as stop-loss levels. The mentioned resistances and supports will be the exit levels. Do note that the recommendations are based on Technical Analysis and there is a risk of loss in trading.

₹1461 • HDFC Bank S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1450 1420 1490 1540 Short-term outlook is bullish. Go long now and on dips at 1455. Stop-loss can be kept at 1440 ₹1619 • Infosys S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1590 1550 1625 1660 View is positive but go long only if the stock breaks above 1625. Keep the stop-loss at 1595 ₹313 • ITC S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 311 309 316 323 Uptrend is intact. Go long now and accumulate on dips at 311 with a stop-loss at 308 ₹136 • ONGC S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 133 128 139 141 Consolidating below a key resistance. Go short on a break below 133. Keep a stop-loss at 135 ₹2567 • Reliance Ind. S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 2525 2475 2590 2620 Immediate outlook is not clear. Avoid trading this stock until a clear trade signal emerges ₹520 • SBI S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 515 509 524 530 Key resistance ahead. Go long only if SBI breaks above 524. Stop-loss can be kept at 521 ₹3374 • TCS S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 3340 3280 3395 3460 Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 3360 only if the stock breaks above 3395. 17560 • Nifty 50 Futures S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 17500 17350 17650 17780 Near-term outlook is bullish. Go long now and on dips at 17510. Keep the stop-loss at 17470. S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.