Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for August 10, 2022

BL Research Bureau | Updated on: Aug 09, 2022

Here are the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for Nifty Futures, RIL, ONGC, TCS, Infosys, HDFC Bank, SBI, and ITC

Day Trading Guide gives you the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for on the Nifty Futures and other widely traded stocks. Based on the trend, it also gives intraday trade recommendations with specific entry as well as stop-loss levels. The mentioned resistances and supports will be the exit levels. Do note that the recommendations are based on Technical Analysis and there is a risk of loss in trading.

₹1461 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1450

1420

1490

1540

Short-term outlook is bullish. Go long now and on dips at 1455. Stop-loss can be kept at 1440

₹1619 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1590

1550

1625

1660

View is positive but go long only if the stock breaks above 1625. Keep the stop-loss at 1595

₹313 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

311

309

316

323

Uptrend is intact. Go long now and accumulate on dips at 311 with a stop-loss at 308

₹136 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

133

128

139

141

Consolidating below a key resistance. Go short on a break below 133. Keep a stop-loss at 135

₹2567 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2525

2475

2590

2620

Immediate outlook is not clear. Avoid trading this stock until a clear trade signal emerges

₹520 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

515

509

524

530

Key resistance ahead. Go long only if SBI breaks above 524. Stop-loss can be kept at 521

₹3374 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3340

3280

3395

3460

Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 3360 only if the stock breaks above 3395.

17560 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17500

17350

17650

17780

Near-term outlook is bullish. Go long now and on dips at 17510. Keep the stop-loss at 17470.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on August 10, 2022
technical analysis
COMMENTS
