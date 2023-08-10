₹1650 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1635
1620
1665
1680
Go long now and at 1640. Keep the stop-loss at 1630
₹1394 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1385
1365
1415
1440
Wait for dips. Go long at 1385 with a stop-loss at 1375
₹459 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
456
453
462
465
Go long now and at 457. Keep the stop-loss at 455
₹177 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
175
173
179
183
Go long now and at 176. Keep the stop-loss at 174
₹2523 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2500
2480
2535
2560
Go long only above 2535. Keep the stop-loss at 2525
₹574 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
569
566
576
580
Go long only above 576. Stop-loss can be kept at 574
₹3464 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3440
3420
3490
3515
Go long now and also at 3445. Stop-loss can be kept at 3430
19693 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
19600
19530
19760
19830
Go long on dips at 19650 and 19620 with a stop-loss at 19580
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
