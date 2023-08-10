₹1650 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1635

1620

1665

1680

Go long now and at 1640. Keep the stop-loss at 1630

₹1394 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1385

1365

1415

1440

Wait for dips. Go long at 1385 with a stop-loss at 1375

₹459 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

456

453

462

465

Go long now and at 457. Keep the stop-loss at 455

₹177 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

175

173

179

183

Go long now and at 176. Keep the stop-loss at 174

₹2523 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2500

2480

2535

2560

Go long only above 2535. Keep the stop-loss at 2525

₹574 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

569

566

576

580

Go long only above 576. Stop-loss can be kept at 574

₹3464 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3440

3420

3490

3515

Go long now and also at 3445. Stop-loss can be kept at 3430

19693 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

19600

19530

19760

19830

Go long on dips at 19650 and 19620 with a stop-loss at 19580

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

