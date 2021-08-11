Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for August 11, 2021

| Updated on August 10, 2021

₹1507 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1490

1475

1525

1550

Make use of intraday dips to buy the stock while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹1,490 levels

₹1677 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1650

1639

1700

1720

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss as the stock shows signs of a rally from here

₹210 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

208

205

216

219

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of ITC rebounds from ₹208

₹115 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

113

111

117

120

Fresh long positions are recommended with tight stop-loss if the stock of ONGC moves beyond ₹117

₹2088 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2060

2040

2100

2120

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stop-loss at ₹2,060 if the stock moves past ₹2,100

₹426 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

420

410

435

442

Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of SBI bounces off the support at ₹420

₹3334 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3300

3275

3400

3425

Fresh long positions can be initiated with stop-loss at ₹3,275 as the stock closed above ₹3,300

16270 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

16225

16180

16320

16350

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract sustains above 16,300

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on August 11, 2021

