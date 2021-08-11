Day Trading Guide for August 11, 2021

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
₹1507 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1490
1475
1525
|
1550
Make use of intraday dips to buy the stock while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹1,490 levels
₹1677 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1650
1639
1700
|
1720
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss as the stock shows signs of a rally from here
₹210 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
208
205
216
|
219
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of ITC rebounds from ₹208
₹115 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
113
111
117
|
120
Fresh long positions are recommended with tight stop-loss if the stock of ONGC moves beyond ₹117
₹2088 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2060
2040
2100
|
2120
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stop-loss at ₹2,060 if the stock moves past ₹2,100
₹426 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
420
410
435
|
442
Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of SBI bounces off the support at ₹420
₹3334 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3300
3275
3400
|
3425
Fresh long positions can be initiated with stop-loss at ₹3,275 as the stock closed above ₹3,300
16270 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
16225
16180
16320
|
16350
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract sustains above 16,300
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
