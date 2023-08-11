₹1637 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1630

1620

1655

1670

Take fresh longs now with a tight stop-loss at 1625

₹1391 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1385

1370

1395

1410

Go long only above 1395. Keep the stop-loss at 1390

₹453 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

449

447

456

460

Wait for a rise. Go short at 455 with a stop-loss at 457

₹179 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

177

175

180

184

Go long above 180. Stop-loss can be kept at 179

₹2536 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2500

2480

2560

2610

Go long only above 2560. Keep the stop-loss at 2545

₹573 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

570

568

578

581

Go short below 570. Stop-loss can be kept at 571

₹3448 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3410

3380

3470

3500

Go long on a break above 3470. Keep the stop-loss at 3460

19601 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

19540

19500

19660

19720

Wait for dips. Go long at 19560. Keep the stop-loss at 19510

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

