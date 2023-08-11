₹1637 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1630
1620
1655
1670
Take fresh longs now with a tight stop-loss at 1625
₹1391 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1385
1370
1395
1410
Go long only above 1395. Keep the stop-loss at 1390
₹453 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
449
447
456
460
Wait for a rise. Go short at 455 with a stop-loss at 457
₹179 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
177
175
180
184
Go long above 180. Stop-loss can be kept at 179
₹2536 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2500
2480
2560
2610
Go long only above 2560. Keep the stop-loss at 2545
₹573 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
570
568
578
581
Go short below 570. Stop-loss can be kept at 571
₹3448 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3410
3380
3470
3500
Go long on a break above 3470. Keep the stop-loss at 3460
19601 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
19540
19500
19660
19720
Wait for dips. Go long at 19560. Keep the stop-loss at 19510
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
