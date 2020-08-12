Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for August 12, 2020

| Updated on August 11, 2020 Published on August 12, 2020

₹1067 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1055

1040

1080

1094

Fresh long positions can buy initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock moves beyond ₹1,080 levels

₹948 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

940

930

960

970

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock falls below ₹940 levels

₹203 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

200

197

206

209

Near-term outlook is bullish for the stock of ITC. Make use of dips to buy it with a stiff stop-loss at ₹200 levels

₹78 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

75

72

80

83

Fresh positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of ONGC rallies above ₹80 levels

₹2134 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2115

2090

2150

2170

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹2,150 levels

₹195 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

189

184

201

207

Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock of SBI while maintaining a tight stop-loss at ₹189 levels

₹2279 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2255

2230

2300

2325

Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of TCS fails to rally above ₹2,300 levels

11344 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

11290

11230

11400

11450

Fresh long positions can buy initiated with a tight stop-loss if the contract rebounds up 11,290 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

