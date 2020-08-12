Day Trading Guide for August 12, 2020

Can money make the waste go round?
Funding could be the key to better urban waste management
₹1067 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1055
1040
1080
|
1094
Fresh long positions can buy initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock moves beyond ₹1,080 levels
₹948 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
940
930
960
|
970
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock falls below ₹940 levels
₹203 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
200
197
206
|
209
Near-term outlook is bullish for the stock of ITC. Make use of dips to buy it with a stiff stop-loss at ₹200 levels
₹78 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
75
72
80
|
83
Fresh positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of ONGC rallies above ₹80 levels
₹2134 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2115
2090
2150
|
2170
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹2,150 levels
₹195 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
189
184
201
|
207
Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock of SBI while maintaining a tight stop-loss at ₹189 levels
₹2279 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2255
2230
2300
|
2325
Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of TCS fails to rally above ₹2,300 levels
11344 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
11290
11230
11400
|
11450
Fresh long positions can buy initiated with a tight stop-loss if the contract rebounds up 11,290 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
