Day Trading Guide for August 12, 2021

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
₹1494 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1480
1464
1508
|
1525
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock climbs above ₹1,508 levels
₹1677 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1665
1650
1685
|
1695
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹1,665 levels
₹208 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
206
204
210
|
212
Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of ITC rallies above ₹210 levels
₹117 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
115
113
119
|
122
Make use of intraday dips to buy the stock of ONGC while maintaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹115 levels
₹2116 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2100
2082
2133
|
2150
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of RIL rebounds up from ₹2,100 levels
₹428 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
423
418
433
|
438
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock advances above ₹433 levels
₹3340 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3320
3300
3360
|
3385
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock falls below ₹3,320 levels
16283 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
16230
16170
16335
|
16385
Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from 16,230 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
