Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for August 12, 2021

| Updated on August 11, 2021

₹1494 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1480

1464

1508

1525

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock climbs above ₹1,508 levels

₹1677 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1665

1650

1685

1695

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹1,665 levels

₹208 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

206

204

210

212

Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of ITC rallies above ₹210 levels

₹117 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

115

113

119

122

Make use of intraday dips to buy the stock of ONGC while maintaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹115 levels

₹2116 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2100

2082

2133

2150

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of RIL rebounds up from ₹2,100 levels

₹428 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

423

418

433

438

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock advances above ₹433 levels

₹3340 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3320

3300

3360

3385

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock falls below ₹3,320 levels

16283 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

16230

16170

16335

16385

Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from 16,230 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on August 12, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

stock market
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.