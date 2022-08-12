hamburger

Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for August 12, 2022

BL Research Bureau | Updated on: Aug 11, 2022

Day Trading Guide gives you the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for on the Nifty Futures and other widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, SBI. Based on the trend, it also gives intraday trade recommendations with specific entry as well as stop-loss levels. The mentioned resistances and supports will be the exit levels. Do note that the recommendations are based on Technical Analysis and there is a risk of loss in trading.

₹1486 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1465

1450

1500

1540

Stock remains bullish. Consider buying now and on dips to 1465. Place stop-loss at 1450.

₹1620 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1590

1550

1625

1660

View is positive. However, go long only if the stock moves above 1625; stop-loss at 1600.

₹306 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

300

295

309

311

Go long in the stock if ot bounces off the support at 300. Stop-loss can be at 295.

₹132 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

128

125

133

139

Slips below a support. Consider shorting the stock with a stop-loss at 135.

₹2591 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2535

2500

2600

2640

Immediate outlook is not clear. Avoid trading this stock until a clear trend emerges.

₹525 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

520

515

528

538

Consider buying the stock if it breaches the hurdle at 528. Keep stop-loss at 520.

₹3422 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3390

3340

3460

3500

Buy the stock as the price action is bullish. Place stop-loss at 3390.

17676 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17620

17580

17700

17800

Go long at the current level and on a dip to 17620. Keep stop-loss at 17570.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on August 12, 2022
stock market
technical analysis
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you