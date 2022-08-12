Day Trading Guide for August 12, 2022

₹1486 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1465
1450
1500
1540
Stock remains bullish. Consider buying now and on dips to 1465. Place stop-loss at 1450.
₹1620 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1590
1550
1625
1660
View is positive. However, go long only if the stock moves above 1625; stop-loss at 1600.
₹306 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
300
295
309
311
Go long in the stock if ot bounces off the support at 300. Stop-loss can be at 295.
₹132 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
128
125
133
139
Slips below a support. Consider shorting the stock with a stop-loss at 135.
₹2591 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2535
2500
2600
2640
Immediate outlook is not clear. Avoid trading this stock until a clear trend emerges.
₹525 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
520
515
528
538
Consider buying the stock if it breaches the hurdle at 528. Keep stop-loss at 520.
₹3422 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3390
3340
3460
3500
Buy the stock as the price action is bullish. Place stop-loss at 3390.
17676 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17620
17580
17700
17800
Go long at the current level and on a dip to 17620. Keep stop-loss at 17570.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Published on
August 12, 2022