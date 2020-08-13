Day Trading Guide for August 13, 2020

Office buzz
Back to the workplaceTo meet the needs of the evolving new workplace, tech company Zoho has launched ...
₹1063 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1048
1030
1080
|
1094
Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹1,048 levels
₹955 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
945
930
965
|
975
Fresh short positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock declines below ₹945 levels
₹204 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
201
198
206
|
209
Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock of ITC while retaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹201 levels
₹78 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
75
72
80
|
83
The stock has been range-bound over the past one week. Avoid trading on it for the session
₹2127 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2115
2090
2150
|
2170
Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹2,150 levels
₹203 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
196
190
210
|
216
Near-term outlook is bullish for the stock of SBI. Make use of dips to buy it with a fixed stop-loss
₹2256 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2235
2210
2280
|
2300
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹2,235 levels
11317 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
11270
11220
11350
|
11400
Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the contract climbs above 11,350 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Back to the workplaceTo meet the needs of the evolving new workplace, tech company Zoho has launched ...
Audits will now take an integrated view of sectors, policies and schemes
Last week, two CEO announcements brought cheer to the stock markets. At home, Sashidhar Jagdishan’s succession ...
Funding could be the key to better urban waste management
Relatively lower credit ratings despite State government guarantee make the product suitable only for those ...
₹1063 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1048103010801094 Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if ...
After muted returns over 3 and 5 years, the fund has made a comeback over the last year
Though they’ve managed to beat benchmark, long-term returns have been mediocre
Hopes soared along with the domestic flights that took off on May 25 after being grounded by the Covid-19 ...
The memory of a common cold in some blood cells may help protect the body from Covid-19, researchers hold
A series of recent orders has dented public perception of the judiciary as custodian of rights
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and first-time director Honey Trehan on their new Netflix thriller that’s left ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...