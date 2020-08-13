Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for August 13, 2020

| Updated on August 12, 2020 Published on August 13, 2020

₹1063 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1048

1030

1080

1094

Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹1,048 levels

₹955 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

945

930

965

975

Fresh short positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock declines below ₹945 levels

₹204 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

201

198

206

209

Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock of ITC while retaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹201 levels

₹78 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

75

72

80

83

The stock has been range-bound over the past one week. Avoid trading on it for the session

₹2127 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2115

2090

2150

2170

Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹2,150 levels

₹203 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

196

190

210

216

Near-term outlook is bullish for the stock of SBI. Make use of dips to buy it with a fixed stop-loss

₹2256 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2235

2210

2280

2300

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹2,235 levels

11317 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

11270

11220

11350

11400

Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the contract climbs above 11,350 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

