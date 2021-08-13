Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for August 13, 2021

| Updated on August 12, 2021

₹1501 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1487

1470

1516

1530

Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹1,487 levels

₹1690 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1680

1665

1700

1710

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹1,680 levels

₹208 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

206

204

211

213

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock advances above ₹211 levels

₹116 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

114

111

118

121

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ONGC reverses higher from ₹114

₹2110 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2095

2078

2125

2140

Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock climbs above ₹2,125 levels

₹427 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

423

418

433

438

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of SBI moves beyond ₹433 levels

₹3353 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3325

3300

3375

3395

Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock rallies above ₹3,375 levels

16358 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

16300

16240

16400

16450

Make use of intraday declines to buy the contract while maintaining a tight stop-loss at 16,300 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on August 13, 2021

