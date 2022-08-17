hamburger

Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for August 17, 2022

BL Research Bureau | Updated on: Aug 16, 2022

Day Trading Guide gives you the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for on the Nifty Futures and other widely traded stocks, such as Reliance Industries, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, and SBI. Based on the trend, it also gives intraday trade recommendations with specific entry as well as stop-loss levels. The mentioned resistances and supports will be the exit levels. Do note that the recommendations are based on Technical Analysis and there is a risk of loss in trading.

₹1502 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1490

1470

1510

1540

Initiate fresh long positions only if the stock breaks above 1510. Keep the stop-loss at 1485

₹1596 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1585

1555

1630

1680

Hovering above a support. Go short only on a break below 1585 with a stop-loss at 1605

₹311 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

309

306

314

317

Near-term view is positive. Go long now and on dips at 310. Stop-loss can be kept at 308

₹140 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

137

133

142

146

View continues to remain unclear. Avoid trading this stock until a clear trend is seen

₹2651 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2630

2600

2660

2680

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss at 2640 if the stock breaks above 2660.

₹526 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

523

520

531

535

Trend is up. But wait for dips to initiate fresh longs at 525. Keep the stop-loss at 521

₹3393 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3375

3330

3415

3435

Poised above a key support. Go short with a stop-loss at 3390 if the stock breaks below 3375

17859 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17800

17640

17880

18040

Initiate fresh short position with a stop-loss at 17940 if the contract reverses lower from 17880

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on August 17, 2022
stock market
technical analysis
