Day Trading Guide for August 17, 2022

₹1502 • HDFC Bank
1490
1470
1510
1540
Initiate fresh long positions only if the stock breaks above 1510. Keep the stop-loss at 1485
₹1596 • Infosys
1585
1555
1630
1680
Hovering above a support. Go short only on a break below 1585 with a stop-loss at 1605
₹311 • ITC
309
306
314
317
Near-term view is positive. Go long now and on dips at 310. Stop-loss can be kept at 308
₹140 • ONGC
137
133
142
146
View continues to remain unclear. Avoid trading this stock until a clear trend is seen
₹2651 • Reliance Ind.
2630
2600
2660
2680
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss at 2640 if the stock breaks above 2660.
₹526 • SBI
523
520
531
535
Trend is up. But wait for dips to initiate fresh longs at 525. Keep the stop-loss at 521
₹3393 • TCS
3375
3330
3415
3435
Poised above a key support. Go short with a stop-loss at 3390 if the stock breaks below 3375
17859 • Nifty 50 Futures
17800
17640
17880
18040
Initiate fresh short position with a stop-loss at 17940 if the contract reverses lower from 17880
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
August 17, 2022