₹1605 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1590
1575
1630
1655
Buy the stock if it recovers above 1610; stop-loss at 1595.
₹1418 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1400
1375
1435
1450
Go long as the stock has seen fresh breakout; stop-loss at 1400.
₹450 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
445
435
460
470
Sell the stock if the price falls below 445; stop-loss at 450.
₹179 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
176
173
180
185
Bounces off a trendline. Consider fresh longs with stop-loss at 176.
₹2575 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2530
2475
2600
2670
Initiate fresh buys above 2600; place stop-loss at 2580.
₹565 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
555
540
575
600
Go long on the stock of SBI with a stop-loss at 555.
₹3457 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3415
3360
3465
3520
Stuck within two key levels. Do not take intraday trades.
19466 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
19350
19250
19500
19550
The contract trading at a resistance. Sell with a stop-loss at 19,550.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
