₹1605 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1590

1575

1630

1655

Buy the stock if it recovers above 1610; stop-loss at 1595.

₹1418 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1400

1375

1435

1450

Go long as the stock has seen fresh breakout; stop-loss at 1400.

₹450 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

445

435

460

470

Sell the stock if the price falls below 445; stop-loss at 450.

₹179 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

176

173

180

185

Bounces off a trendline. Consider fresh longs with stop-loss at 176.

₹2575 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2530

2475

2600

2670

Initiate fresh buys above 2600; place stop-loss at 2580.

₹565 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

555

540

575

600

Go long on the stock of SBI with a stop-loss at 555.

₹3457 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3415

3360

3465

3520

Stuck within two key levels. Do not take intraday trades.

19466 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

19350

19250

19500

19550

The contract trading at a resistance. Sell with a stop-loss at 19,550.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

