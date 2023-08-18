₹1597 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1575

1555

1610

1620

Go short now and at 1605. Keep the stop-loss at 1615

₹1411 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1395

1370

1420

1440

Go long only above 1420. Keep the stop-loss at 1410

₹441 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

440

435

445

447

Go short below 440. Stop-loss can be placed at 442

₹177 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

175

172

180

182

Wait for dips. Go long at 176. Keep the stop-loss at 174

₹2537 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2515

2500

2560

2585

Wait for dips. Go long at 2520 with a stop-loss at 2505

₹572 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

569

566

575

579

Go long now and at 570. Keep the stop-loss at 568

₹3441 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3410

3385

3450

3470

Go short on a break below 3410. Keep the stop-loss at 3420

19385 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

19350

19280

19440

19530

Go short on a break below 19350 with a stop-loss at 19380

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

