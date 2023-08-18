₹1597 • HDFC Bank
1575
1555
1610
1620
Go short now and at 1605. Keep the stop-loss at 1615
₹1411 • Infosys
1395
1370
1420
1440
Go long only above 1420. Keep the stop-loss at 1410
₹441 • ITC
440
435
445
447
Go short below 440. Stop-loss can be placed at 442
₹177 • ONGC
175
172
180
182
Wait for dips. Go long at 176. Keep the stop-loss at 174
₹2537 • Reliance Ind.
2515
2500
2560
2585
Wait for dips. Go long at 2520 with a stop-loss at 2505
₹572 • SBI
569
566
575
579
Go long now and at 570. Keep the stop-loss at 568
₹3441 • TCS
3410
3385
3450
3470
Go short on a break below 3410. Keep the stop-loss at 3420
19385 • Nifty 50 Futures
19350
19280
19440
19530
Go short on a break below 19350 with a stop-loss at 19380
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
