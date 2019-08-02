Day Trading Guide for August 2, 2019

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹2217 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2200

2185

2230

2245

Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹2,200 levels

 

₹769 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

762

754

780

787

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock falls below ₹762 levels

 

₹267 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

264

261

270

273

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of ITC rallies above ₹270 levels

 

₹136 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

134

132

140

143

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock ONGC rebounds up from ₹134 levels

 

₹1180 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1165

1150

1195

1210

Make use of intra-day declines to buy the stock of RIL while maintaining a tight stop-loss at ₹1,165 levels

 

₹317 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

311

306

325

332

Near-term stance is bearish for the stock of SBI. Make use of intra-day rallies to sell with a stop-loss at ₹325 levels

 

₹2179 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2160

2140

2200

2225

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of TCS moves beyond ₹2,200 levels

 

11015 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

10950

10900

11070

11125

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract reverses higher from 10,950 levels

 

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on August 02, 2019
TOPICS
technical analysis
stocks and shares

