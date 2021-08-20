Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for August 20, 2021

| Updated on August 19, 2021

₹1512 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1500

1485

1528

1544

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock declines below ₹1,500 levels

₹1733 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1720

1705

1744

1755

Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock drops below ₹1,720 levels

₹208 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

206

204

211

213

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of ITC advances above ₹211 levels

₹113 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

111

108

116

119

Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ONGC falls below ₹111 levels

₹2171 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2152

2130

2186

2202

Make use of intraday declines to buy the stock of RIL while maintaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹2,152 levels

₹419 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

415

408

425

432

Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of SBI declines below ₹415 levels

₹3558 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3530

3510

3580

3600

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock reverses down from ₹3,580 levels

16572 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

16520

16460

16625

16680

Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract declines below 16,520 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on August 20, 2021

