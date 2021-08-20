Day Trading Guide for August 20, 2021

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
₹1512 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1500
1485
1528
|
1544
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock declines below ₹1,500 levels
₹1733 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1720
1705
1744
|
1755
Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock drops below ₹1,720 levels
₹208 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
206
204
211
|
213
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of ITC advances above ₹211 levels
₹113 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
111
108
116
|
119
Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ONGC falls below ₹111 levels
₹2171 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2152
2130
2186
|
2202
Make use of intraday declines to buy the stock of RIL while maintaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹2,152 levels
₹419 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
415
408
425
|
432
Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of SBI declines below ₹415 levels
₹3558 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3530
3510
3580
|
3600
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock reverses down from ₹3,580 levels
16572 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
16520
16460
16625
|
16680
Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract declines below 16,520 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
