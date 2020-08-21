Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for August 21, 2020

| Updated on August 20, 2020 Published on August 21, 2020

₹1058 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1045

1030

1071

1085

Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹1,071 levels

₹955 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

945

935

965

975

Make use of intra-day rallies to sell the stock of Infosys while maintaining a tight stop-loss at ₹965 levels

₹195 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

192

189

198

201

Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ITC falls below ₹192 levels

₹82 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

79

77

85

88

Near-term outlook is bullish for the stock of ONGC. Buy in declines while retaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹79 levels

₹2096 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2070

2050

2115

2135

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock of RIL fails to rally above ₹2,115 levels

₹194 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

190

185

200

206

Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of SBI drops below ₹190 levels

₹2252 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2225

2200

2276

2300

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of TCS reverses down from ₹2,276 levels

11305 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

11250

11200

11350

11400

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss only if the contract advances above 11,350 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

stock market
technical analysis
