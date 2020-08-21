Day Trading Guide for August 21, 2020

Kia Motors to export Made-in-India Sonet to LatAm, Africa, Middle East markets
₹1058 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1045
1030
1071
|
1085
Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹1,071 levels
₹955 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
945
935
965
|
975
Make use of intra-day rallies to sell the stock of Infosys while maintaining a tight stop-loss at ₹965 levels
₹195 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
192
189
198
|
201
Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ITC falls below ₹192 levels
₹82 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
79
77
85
|
88
Near-term outlook is bullish for the stock of ONGC. Buy in declines while retaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹79 levels
₹2096 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2070
2050
2115
|
2135
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock of RIL fails to rally above ₹2,115 levels
₹194 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
190
185
200
|
206
Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of SBI drops below ₹190 levels
₹2252 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2225
2200
2276
|
2300
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of TCS reverses down from ₹2,276 levels
11305 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
11250
11200
11350
|
11400
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss only if the contract advances above 11,350 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
