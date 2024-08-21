₹1637 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1625
1600
1640
1670
Go short below 1625. Stop-loss can be placed at 1635
₹1873 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1860
1840
1885
1910
Go long only above 1885. Keep the stop-loss at 1875
₹499 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
497
493
501
506
Wait for dips. Go long at 498 with a stop-loss at 496
₹330 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
327
323
335
340
Go short only below 327. Stop-loss can be kept at 328
₹2993 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2965
2950
3000
3035
Go long only above 3000. Keep the stop-loss at 2990
₹820 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
817
812
823
827
Go short only below 817. Stop-loss can be placed at 818
₹4522 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
4500
4450
4530
4565
Go long on a break above 4530. Keep the stop-loss at 4520
24707 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
24690
24600
24770
24830
Go long on a break above 24770 with a stop-loss at 24740
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
