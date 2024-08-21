₹1637 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1625

1600

1640

1670

Go short below 1625. Stop-loss can be placed at 1635

₹1873 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1860

1840

1885

1910

Go long only above 1885. Keep the stop-loss at 1875

₹499 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

497

493

501

506

Wait for dips. Go long at 498 with a stop-loss at 496

₹330 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

327

323

335

340

Go short only below 327. Stop-loss can be kept at 328

₹2993 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2965

2950

3000

3035

Go long only above 3000. Keep the stop-loss at 2990

₹820 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

817

812

823

827

Go short only below 817. Stop-loss can be placed at 818

₹4522 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

4500

4450

4530

4565

Go long on a break above 4530. Keep the stop-loss at 4520

24707 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

24690

24600

24770

24830

Go long on a break above 24770 with a stop-loss at 24740

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

