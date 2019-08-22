Day Trading Guide for August 22, 2019

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:
₹2226 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2210
2195
2240
2255
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock moves above ₹2,240 levels
₹799 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
792
785
807
814
Near-term stance is bullish for the stock of Infosys. Buy in declines with a stop-loss at ₹792 levels
₹241 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
238
235
244
247
Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock fails to rally above ₹244 levels
₹121 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
118
115
124
127
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock rebounds from ₹118 levels
₹1270 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1255
1240
1285
1300
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of RIL advances above ₹1,285 levels
₹277 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
274
269
281
286
Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of SBI moves beyond ₹281 levels
₹2185 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2165
2145
2205
2225
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock falls below ₹2,165 levels
10932 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
10870
10830
10980
11030
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract manages to rally above 10,980 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.