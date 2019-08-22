Day Trading Guide for August 22, 2019

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹2226 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2210

2195

2240

2255

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock moves above ₹2,240 levels

 

₹799 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

792

785

807

814

Near-term stance is bullish for the stock of Infosys. Buy in declines with a stop-loss at ₹792 levels

 

₹241 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

238

235

244

247

Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock fails to rally above ₹244 levels

 

₹121 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

118

115

124

127

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock rebounds from ₹118 levels

 

₹1270 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1255

1240

1285

1300

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of RIL advances above ₹1,285 levels

 

₹277 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

274

269

281

286

Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of SBI moves beyond ₹281 levels

 

₹2185 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2165

2145

2205

2225

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock falls below ₹2,165 levels

 

10932 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

10870

10830

10980

11030

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract manages to rally above 10,980 levels

 

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on August 22, 2019
