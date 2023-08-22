₹1590 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1590

1575

1630

1655

Sell the stock if it declines below 1590; stop-loss at 1610.

₹1404 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1400

1375

1435

1450

Go long as the support at 1400 holds; stop-loss at 1388.

₹447 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

445

440

450

460

Buy as there are signs of a reversal; place stop-loss at 440.

₹176 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

175

173

180

185

Initiate fresh short if the price slips below 175; stop-loss at 177.

₹2518 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2510

2470

2580

2600

Consider buying the stock as 2510 is a support; stop-loss at 2485.

₹571 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

565

555

575

600

Since 575 is a barrier, go short on the stock with a stop-loss at 582.

₹3401 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3365

3325

3450

3520

Stuck within two key levels. Do not take intraday trades.

19399 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

19350

19280

19400

19480

Buy the contract if it breaks out of 19400; stop-loss at 19340.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

