₹1590 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1590
1575
1630
1655
Sell the stock if it declines below 1590; stop-loss at 1610.
₹1404 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1400
1375
1435
1450
Go long as the support at 1400 holds; stop-loss at 1388.
₹447 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
445
440
450
460
Buy as there are signs of a reversal; place stop-loss at 440.
₹176 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
175
173
180
185
Initiate fresh short if the price slips below 175; stop-loss at 177.
₹2518 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2510
2470
2580
2600
Consider buying the stock as 2510 is a support; stop-loss at 2485.
₹571 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
565
555
575
600
Since 575 is a barrier, go short on the stock with a stop-loss at 582.
₹3401 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3365
3325
3450
3520
Stuck within two key levels. Do not take intraday trades.
19399 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
19350
19280
19400
19480
Buy the contract if it breaks out of 19400; stop-loss at 19340.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
