₹1626 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1600

1580

1650

1680

Trading at the middle of a sideways range. Stay out for now.

₹1872 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1870

1850

1880

1900

Consider long positions at current level; place stop-loss at 1860.

₹505 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

498

490

508

520

Buy the stock if it breaks out of 508; place a stop-loss at 500.

₹327 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

325

315

330

338

Go short on this stock if it slips below 325; stop-loss can be at 332.

₹2996 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2980

2920

3020

3100

Initiate fresh longs if the stock breaches 3020; stop-loss at 2980.

₹815 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

810

800

825

845

Intraday trend is uncertain. Refrain from trading this stock.

₹4551 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

4500

4400

4600

4700

Buy now and accumulate on a dip to 4500. Keep a stop-loss at 4450.

24796 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

24700

24600

25000

25200

Buy now and accumulate at 24700; keep a stop-loss at 24640.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

