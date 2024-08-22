₹1626 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1600
1580
1650
1680
Trading at the middle of a sideways range. Stay out for now.
₹1872 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1870
1850
1880
1900
Consider long positions at current level; place stop-loss at 1860.
₹505 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
498
490
508
520
Buy the stock if it breaks out of 508; place a stop-loss at 500.
₹327 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
325
315
330
338
Go short on this stock if it slips below 325; stop-loss can be at 332.
₹2996 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2980
2920
3020
3100
Initiate fresh longs if the stock breaches 3020; stop-loss at 2980.
₹815 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
810
800
825
845
Intraday trend is uncertain. Refrain from trading this stock.
₹4551 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
4500
4400
4600
4700
Buy now and accumulate on a dip to 4500. Keep a stop-loss at 4450.
24796 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
24700
24600
25000
25200
Buy now and accumulate at 24700; keep a stop-loss at 24640.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
