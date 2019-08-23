Day Trading Guide for August 23, 2019

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:
₹2173 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2160
2145
2185
2200
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock declines below ₹2,160 levels
₹795 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
790
785
800
807
Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock while retaining a tight stop-loss at ₹790 levels
₹240 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
238
235
243
246
Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹243 levels
₹116 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
114
111
120
123
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock ONGC moves beyond ₹120 levels
₹1246 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1230
1215
1260
1275
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹1,230 levels
₹268 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
263
258
275
281
As long as the stock trades below ₹275, the near-term outlook remains bearish. Go short with a fixed stop-loss
₹2214 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2195
2175
2235
2255
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of TCS reverses higher from ₹2,195 levels
10732 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
10685
10635
10785
10835
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the contract declines below 10,685 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.