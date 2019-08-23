Day Trading Guide for August 23, 2019

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹2173 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2160

2145

2185

2200

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock declines below ₹2,160 levels

 

₹795 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

790

785

800

807

Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock while retaining a tight stop-loss at ₹790 levels

 

₹240 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

238

235

243

246

Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹243 levels

 

₹116 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

114

111

120

123

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock ONGC moves beyond ₹120 levels

 

₹1246 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1230

1215

1260

1275

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹1,230 levels

 

₹268 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

263

258

275

281

As long as the stock trades below ₹275, the near-term outlook remains bearish. Go short with a fixed stop-loss

 

₹2214 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2195

2175

2235

2255

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of TCS reverses higher from ₹2,195 levels

 

10732 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

10685

10635

10785

10835

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the contract declines below 10,685 levels

 

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on August 23, 2019
TOPICS

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.