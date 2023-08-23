₹1582 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1560

1530

1590

1600

Go short now and at 1590. Keep the stop-loss at 1605

₹1404 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1395

1380

1410

1420

Go long now and at 1400. Keep the stop-loss at 1390

₹454 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

451

447

457

459

Go long now and at 452. Stop-loss can be kept at 450

₹176 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

174

172

177

179

Initiate fresh shorts now. Keep the stop-loss at 178

₹2519 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2500

2480

2540

2560

Can go either way. Avoid trading this stock for now

₹568 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

565

562

571

575

Go short now and at 570. Keep the stop-loss at 572

₹3383 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3360

3330

3410

3460

Go long now and at 3365. Stop-loss can be placed at 3355

19381 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

19310

19270

19435

19520

Go short now and at 19420. Keep the stop-loss at 19460

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

