₹1582 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1560
1530
1590
1600
Go short now and at 1590. Keep the stop-loss at 1605
₹1404 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1395
1380
1410
1420
Go long now and at 1400. Keep the stop-loss at 1390
₹454 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
451
447
457
459
Go long now and at 452. Stop-loss can be kept at 450
₹176 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
174
172
177
179
Initiate fresh shorts now. Keep the stop-loss at 178
₹2519 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2500
2480
2540
2560
Can go either way. Avoid trading this stock for now
₹568 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
565
562
571
575
Go short now and at 570. Keep the stop-loss at 572
₹3383 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3360
3330
3410
3460
Go long now and at 3365. Stop-loss can be placed at 3355
19381 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
19310
19270
19435
19520
Go short now and at 19420. Keep the stop-loss at 19460
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
