₹1631 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1600

1580

1650

1680

Continues to trade within a sideways range. Stay out for now.

₹1880 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1870

1850

1900

1920

Go long at the current market price; place stop-loss at 1860.

₹504 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

500

495

508

520

Buy the stock if it breaks out of 508; place a stop-loss at 500.

₹324 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

315

310

326

330

Sell this stock as it is below a support; stop-loss can be at 332.

₹2995 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2980

2920

3020

3100

Initiate fresh longs if the stock breaches 3020; stop-loss at 2980.

₹820 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

810

800

825

845

Stock is charting a sideways trend. Do not initiate fresh trades.

₹4500 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

4500

4400

4600

4700

As the stock is at a support, consider longs with stop-loss at 4450.

24840 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

24750

24700

25000

25200

Buy now and accumulate at 24750; keep a stop-loss at 24680.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

