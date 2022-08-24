Day Trading Guide for August 24, 2022

Day Trading Guide gives you the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for on the Nifty Futures and other widely traded stocks. Based on the trend, it also gives intraday trade recommendations with specific entry as well as stop-loss levels. The mentioned resistances and supports will be the exit levels. Do note that the recommendations are based on Technical Analysis and there is a risk of loss in trading.

₹1466 • HDFC Bank S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1450 1420 1480 1505 Wait for a rise and go short if the stock turns down from 1480. Keep the stop-loss at 1495 ₹1542 • Infosys S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1530 1520 1550 1575 Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 1540 only if the stock breaks below 1530. ₹316 • ITC S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 311 308 317 319 Resistance ahead. Go long only if the stock breaks above 317. Stop-loss can be kept at 315 ₹134 • ONGC S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 132 130 135 139 Wait for a pull-back. Go short after the stock breaks beow 132. Keep the stop-loss at 134 ₹2647 • Reliance Ind. S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 2585 2530 2680 2720 Trend resistance ahead. Go short with a stop-loss at 2695 if RIIL reverses lower from 2680. ₹522 • SBI S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 520 517 530 534 Has room to rise. Initiate fresh long positions at current levels with a stop-loss at 518 ₹3284 • TCS S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 3270 3250 3315 3340 Can fall further. Go short now and accumulatt at 3310. Stop-loss can be placed at 3325 17641 • Nifty 50 Futures S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 17500 17400 17730 17810 Near-term rise is likely before a fresh fall happens. Stay out of the market for a while. S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.