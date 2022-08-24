hamburger

Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for August 24, 2022

BL Research Bureau | Updated on: Aug 23, 2022

Here are the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for Nifty Futures, RIL, ONGC, TCS, Infosys, HDFC Bank, SBI, and ITC

Day Trading Guide gives you the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for on the Nifty Futures and other widely traded stocks. Based on the trend, it also gives intraday trade recommendations with specific entry as well as stop-loss levels. The mentioned resistances and supports will be the exit levels. Do note that the recommendations are based on Technical Analysis and there is a risk of loss in trading.

₹1466 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1450

1420

1480

1505

Wait for a rise and go short if the stock turns down from 1480. Keep the stop-loss at 1495

₹1542 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1530

1520

1550

1575

Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 1540 only if the stock breaks below 1530.

₹316 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

311

308

317

319

Resistance ahead. Go long only if the stock breaks above 317. Stop-loss can be kept at 315

₹134 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

132

130

135

139

Wait for a pull-back. Go short after the stock breaks beow 132. Keep the stop-loss at 134

₹2647 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2585

2530

2680

2720

Trend resistance ahead. Go short with a stop-loss at 2695 if RIIL reverses lower from 2680.

₹522 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

520

517

530

534

Has room to rise. Initiate fresh long positions at current levels with a stop-loss at 518

₹3284 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3270

3250

3315

3340

Can fall further. Go short now and accumulatt at 3310. Stop-loss can be placed at 3325

17641 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17500

17400

17730

17810

Near-term rise is likely before a fresh fall happens. Stay out of the market for a while.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on August 24, 2022
technical analysis
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you