Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for August 25, 2022

BL Research Bureau | Updated on: Aug 24, 2022

Here are the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for Nifty Futures, RIL, ONGC, TCS, Infosys, HDFC Bank, SBI, and ITC

Day Trading Guide gives you the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for on the Nifty Futures and other widely traded stocks. Based on the trend, it also gives intraday trade recommendations with specific entry as well as stop-loss levels. The mentioned resistances and supports will be the exit levels. Do note that the recommendations are based on Technical Analysis and there is a risk of loss in trading.

₹1471 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1465

1450

1480

1495

Initiate fresh long positions if the stock breaks above 1480. Stop-loss can be kept at 1470

₹1537 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1530

1520

1550

1575

Stuck in a narrow range. Go short with a stop-loss at 1540 only on a break below 1530

₹314 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

311

309

318

320

Near-term corrective fall is possible. Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 316

₹136 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

135

133

139

141

Immediate bias is positive. Initiate fresh long positions now with a tight stop-loss at 134

₹2639 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2620

2590

2650

2670

Near-term outlook is turning negative. Go short now. Stop-loss can be kept at 2655.

₹519 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

517

513

524

528

Can rise further before reversing lower again. Go long now with a stop-loss at 516

₹3255 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3200

3170

3275

3300

Fresh fall can be seen. Go short now and on a rise to 3270. Keep the stop-loss at 3285

17610 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17520

17450

17650

17730

Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 17620 only on a break above 17650.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on August 25, 2022
technical analysis
