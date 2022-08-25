Day Trading Guide for August 25, 2022

Day Trading Guide gives you the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for on the Nifty Futures and other widely traded stocks. Based on the trend, it also gives intraday trade recommendations with specific entry as well as stop-loss levels. The mentioned resistances and supports will be the exit levels. Do note that the recommendations are based on Technical Analysis and there is a risk of loss in trading.

₹1471 • HDFC Bank S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1465 1450 1480 1495 Initiate fresh long positions if the stock breaks above 1480. Stop-loss can be kept at 1470 ₹1537 • Infosys S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1530 1520 1550 1575 Stuck in a narrow range. Go short with a stop-loss at 1540 only on a break below 1530 ₹314 • ITC S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 311 309 318 320 Near-term corrective fall is possible. Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 316 ₹136 • ONGC S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 135 133 139 141 Immediate bias is positive. Initiate fresh long positions now with a tight stop-loss at 134 ₹2639 • Reliance Ind. S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 2620 2590 2650 2670 Near-term outlook is turning negative. Go short now. Stop-loss can be kept at 2655. ₹519 • SBI S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 517 513 524 528 Can rise further before reversing lower again. Go long now with a stop-loss at 516 ₹3255 • TCS S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 3200 3170 3275 3300 Fresh fall can be seen. Go short now and on a rise to 3270. Keep the stop-loss at 3285 17610 • Nifty 50 Futures S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 17520 17450 17650 17730 Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 17620 only on a break above 17650. S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.