Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for August 26, 2021

| Updated on August 25, 2021

₹1556 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1545

1530

1565

1580

Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹1,545 levels

₹1737 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1725

1715

1748

1760

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of Infosys rallies above ₹1,748 levels

₹206 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

204

202

208

211

Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of ITC advances above ₹208 levels

₹115 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

113

111

118

121

Near-term view is bullish for the stock of ONGC. Buy in declines with a stiff stop-loss at ₹113 levels

₹2202 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2185

2170

2217

2233

Make use of intraday dips to buy the stock while retaining a tight stop-loss at ₹2,185 levels

₹416 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

412

407

421

426

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of SBI declines below ₹412 levels

₹3659 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3640

3620

3680

3700

Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock climbs above ₹3,680 levels

16635 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

16570

16500

16685

16740

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the contract rebounds up from 16,570 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on August 26, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

stock market
stocks and shares
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.