Day Trading Guide for August 26, 2021

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
₹1556 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1545
1530
1565
|
1580
Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹1,545 levels
₹1737 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1725
1715
1748
|
1760
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of Infosys rallies above ₹1,748 levels
₹206 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
204
202
208
|
211
Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of ITC advances above ₹208 levels
₹115 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
113
111
118
|
121
Near-term view is bullish for the stock of ONGC. Buy in declines with a stiff stop-loss at ₹113 levels
₹2202 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2185
2170
2217
|
2233
Make use of intraday dips to buy the stock while retaining a tight stop-loss at ₹2,185 levels
₹416 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
412
407
421
|
426
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of SBI declines below ₹412 levels
₹3659 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3640
3620
3680
|
3700
Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock climbs above ₹3,680 levels
16635 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
16570
16500
16685
|
16740
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the contract rebounds up from 16,570 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
