Day Trading Guide for August 26, 2022

BL Research Bureau | Updated on: Aug 25, 2022

Day Trading Guide gives you the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for on the Nifty Futures and other widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, SBI. Based on the trend, it also gives intraday trade recommendations with specific entry as well as stop-loss levels. The mentioned resistances and supports will be the exit levels. Do note that the recommendations are based on Technical Analysis and there is a risk of loss in trading.

₹1464 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1450

1410

1505

1540

Near-term bias is negative. Go short if stock breaks below 1450. Keep the stop-loss at 1465

₹1519 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1485

1445

1545

1570

Initiate fresh shorts now and accumulate on a rise at 1535. Stop-loss can be placed at 1555.

₹312 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

309

305

316

320

Consolidates higher in a narrow range. Go short on a break below 309 with a stop-loss at 311

₹136 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

133

130

139

141

Outlook is unclear. Can go either way. Avoid trading this stock until a clear trend emerges

₹2630 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2620

2585

2660

2680

Go short now and accumulate on a break below 2620. Stop-loss can be placed at 2365

₹520 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

516

513

524

528

Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 519 only if the stock breaks below 516.

₹3218 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3200

3185

3250

3270

Trend is down. Go short now and accumulate on a rise at 3240. Keep the stop-loss at 3260

17570 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17510

17330

17680

17800

Initiate fresh shorts only if the contract breaks below 17510. Stop-loss can be kept at 17560

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on August 26, 2022
