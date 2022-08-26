Day Trading Guide for August 26, 2022

₹1464 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1450
1410
1505
1540
Near-term bias is negative. Go short if stock breaks below 1450. Keep the stop-loss at 1465
₹1519 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1485
1445
1545
1570
Initiate fresh shorts now and accumulate on a rise at 1535. Stop-loss can be placed at 1555.
₹312 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
309
305
316
320
Consolidates higher in a narrow range. Go short on a break below 309 with a stop-loss at 311
₹136 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
133
130
139
141
Outlook is unclear. Can go either way. Avoid trading this stock until a clear trend emerges
₹2630 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2620
2585
2660
2680
Go short now and accumulate on a break below 2620. Stop-loss can be placed at 2365
₹520 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
516
513
524
528
Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 519 only if the stock breaks below 516.
₹3218 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3200
3185
3250
3270
Trend is down. Go short now and accumulate on a rise at 3240. Keep the stop-loss at 3260
17570 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17510
17330
17680
17800
Initiate fresh shorts only if the contract breaks below 17510. Stop-loss can be kept at 17560
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
