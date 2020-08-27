Day Trading Guide for August 27, 2020

Zooming and Looping in Silicon Valley
TN boys Velchamy Sankarlingam and Raja Narayanan on working for the hottest tech firms — Zoom and Virgin ...
₹1118 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1100
1085
1130
|
1145
The stock looks upward biased and so initiate fresh long positions in intraday dips with stop-loss at ₹1,100
₹950 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
940
918
960
|
972
As the stock has rebounded from a support, initiate fresh longs in declines with stop-loss at ₹935
₹195 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
192
189
200
|
203
Initiate fresh short positions with stop-loss at ₹198 if the stock of ITC decisively falls below ₹195
₹81 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
78
76
82
|
83.5
The stock is trading near the support of 80; sell the stock with a tight stop-loss if it breaks below ₹80
₹2137 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2100
2070
2175
|
2200
The stock bounced off a support level hinting at positive bias. Go long in dips with stop-loss at ₹2,070
₹210 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
207
204
212
|
215
Since the stock sustains above the support of ₹207, initiate long positions with stop-loss at ₹204
₹2253 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2230
2200
2280
|
2320
Because the stock is likely to head north, fresh longs positions can be created with stop-loss at ₹2,200
11554 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
11520
11480
11580
|
11650
Can go long in declines with stop-loss at 11,500 as the contract has breached an important resistance
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
