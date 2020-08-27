Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for August 27, 2020

| Updated on August 26, 2020 Published on August 27, 2020

₹1118 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1100

1085

1130

1145

The stock looks upward biased and so initiate fresh long positions in intraday dips with stop-loss at ₹1,100

₹950 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

940

918

960

972

As the stock has rebounded from a support, initiate fresh longs in declines with stop-loss at ₹935

₹195 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

192

189

200

203

Initiate fresh short positions with stop-loss at ₹198 if the stock of ITC decisively falls below ₹195

₹81 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

78

76

82

83.5

The stock is trading near the support of 80; sell the stock with a tight stop-loss if it breaks below ₹80

₹2137 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2100

2070

2175

2200

The stock bounced off a support level hinting at positive bias. Go long in dips with stop-loss at ₹2,070

₹210 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

207

204

212

215

Since the stock sustains above the support of ₹207, initiate long positions with stop-loss at ₹204

₹2253 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2230

2200

2280

2320

Because the stock is likely to head north, fresh longs positions can be created with stop-loss at ₹2,200

11554 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

11520

11480

11580

11650

Can go long in declines with stop-loss at 11,500 as the contract has breached an important resistance

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on August 27, 2020
