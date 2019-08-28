Day Trading Guide for August 28, 2019

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹2259 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2245

2230

2275

2290

Make use of intra-day declines to buy the stock while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹2,245 levels

 

₹785 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

777

770

792

800

Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of Infosys reverses down from ₹792 levels

 

₹245 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

242

239

248

251

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹242 levels

 

₹125 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

122

119

129

132

Utilise intra-day dips to buy the stock of ONGC while retaining a tight stop-loss at ₹122 levels

 

₹1275 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1260

1245

1290

1305

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock advances above ₹1,290 levels

 

₹285 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

278

270

292

298

Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of SBI falls below ₹278 levels

 

₹2237 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2220

2200

2260

2280

Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹2,260 levels

 

11103 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

11100

11050

11150

11200

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from 11,100 levels

 

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on August 28, 2019
TOPICS
stock market

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.