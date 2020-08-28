Day Trading Guide for August 28, 2020

Fuelling a new strategy for the S-Cross
Dumping diesel, Maruti is crossing over to a petrol engine for this vehicle. Will it set fire to the sales ...
₹1112 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1100
1085
1125
|
1145
The stock is moving in a sideways trend; go long above ₹1,125 with a stop-loss at ₹1,100
₹947 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
940
918
960
|
972
Consider initiating fresh long positions with stop-loss at ₹930 as the stock will be bullish above ₹940
₹194 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
192
189
200
|
203
Rallies do not seem to sustain and so, sell the stock on intraday rallies with a tight stop-loss
₹80 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
78
76
82
|
83.5
Price action hints at possible depreciation; go short with tight stop-loss on a decisive break below ₹80
₹2110 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2100
2070
2175
|
2200
Initiate fresh long trades in the stock if price rebounds from the current levels. Stop-loss can be ₹2,070
₹215 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
212
207
222
|
228
Since the uptrend looks sustainable, go long in the stock in intraday declines with stop-loss at ₹210
₹2248 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2230
2200
2285
|
2320
Fresh longs positions can be created with stop-loss at ₹2,200 if the stock rebounds from ₹2,230
11592 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
11560
11530
11620
|
11650
As the contract faces a resistance, initiate fresh buys with stop-loss at 11,560 if it crosses over 11,620
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
