₹1636 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1630

1615

1650

1670

Take fresh longs now. Stop-loss can be kept at 1625

₹1939 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1910

1860

1955

2000

Go long only above 1955. Keep the stop-loss at 1945

₹498 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

496

490

503

508

Go short only below 496. Stop-loss can be placed at 498

₹328 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

325

322

330

334

Go long only above 330. Stop-loss can be placed at 329

₹2996 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2985

2970

3010

3030

Go short only below 2985. Keep the stop-loss at 2990

₹809 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

800

795

810

815

Go short now and at 809. Stop-loss can be kept at 812

₹4510 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

4500

4450

4560

4630

Go short on a break below 4500. Keep the stop-loss at 4510

25055 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

24985

24900

25100

25150

Go long on dips at 25015 and 24995 with a stop-loss at 24960

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

