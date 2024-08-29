₹1636 • HDFC Bank
1630
1615
1650
1670
Take fresh longs now. Stop-loss can be kept at 1625
₹1939 • Infosys
1910
1860
1955
2000
Go long only above 1955. Keep the stop-loss at 1945
₹498 • ITC
496
490
503
508
Go short only below 496. Stop-loss can be placed at 498
₹328 • ONGC
325
322
330
334
Go long only above 330. Stop-loss can be placed at 329
₹2996 • Reliance Ind.
2985
2970
3010
3030
Go short only below 2985. Keep the stop-loss at 2990
₹809 • SBI
800
795
810
815
Go short now and at 809. Stop-loss can be kept at 812
₹4510 • TCS
4500
4450
4560
4630
Go short on a break below 4500. Keep the stop-loss at 4510
25055 • Nifty 50 Futures
24985
24900
25100
25150
Go long on dips at 25015 and 24995 with a stop-loss at 24960
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
