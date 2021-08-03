Day Trading Guide for August 3, 2021

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
₹1422 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1405
1385
1430
|
1445
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock moves beyond ₹1,430
₹1631 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1620
1605
1650
|
1670
Can go long in the stock as the price action hints further rally; stop-loss can be at ₹1,615
₹207 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
205
200
210
|
215
Buy the stock of ITC as it has rebounded from a support; stop-loss can be placed at ₹204
₹117 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
116
113
119
|
122
Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss as it has rallied above ₹116
₹2072 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2050
2035
2100
|
2125
Go long in the stock of RIL with tight stop-loss as it has bounced off a support and could rally further
₹435 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
426
420
445
|
450
Buy the stock of SBI if it sustains above the support of ₹435; stop-loss can be placed at ₹426
₹3219 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3200
3160
3220
|
3260
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock breaks out of the hurdle at ₹3,220
15909 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
15870
15825
15930
|
16000
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the contract cracks above 15,930
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
