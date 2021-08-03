Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for August 3, 2021

| Updated on August 02, 2021

₹1422 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1405

1385

1430

1445

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock moves beyond ₹1,430

₹1631 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1620

1605

1650

1670

Can go long in the stock as the price action hints further rally; stop-loss can be at ₹1,615

₹207 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

205

200

210

215

Buy the stock of ITC as it has rebounded from a support; stop-loss can be placed at ₹204

₹117 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

116

113

119

122

Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss as it has rallied above ₹116

₹2072 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2050

2035

2100

2125

Go long in the stock of RIL with tight stop-loss as it has bounced off a support and could rally further

₹435 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

426

420

445

450

Buy the stock of SBI if it sustains above the support of ₹435; stop-loss can be placed at ₹426

₹3219 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3200

3160

3220

3260

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock breaks out of the hurdle at ₹3,220

15909 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

15870

15825

15930

16000

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the contract cracks above 15,930

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on August 03, 2021

technical analysis
