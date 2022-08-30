hamburger

Day Trading Guide for August 30, 2022

BL Research Bureau | Updated on: Aug 29, 2022

Day Trading Guide gives you the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for on the Nifty Futures and other widely traded stocks, such as Reliance Industries, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, and SBI. Based on the trend, it also gives intraday trade recommendations with specific entry as well as stop-loss levels. The mentioned resistances and supports will be the exit levels. Do note that the recommendations are based on Technical Analysis and there is a risk of loss in trading.

₹1440 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1425

1400

1450

1460

Bias is negative. Go short now and accumulate on a rise at 1455. Keep the stop-loss at 1470

₹1462 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1450

1430

1470

1485

Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 1465 only if their stock breaks below 1450.

₹313 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

312

310

316

321

Trend is still up. But wait for a break above 316 and then go long with a stop-loss at 314

₹136 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

134

132

138

142

Immediate outlook is unclear. Avoid trading this stock until a clear trend emerges

₹2597 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2575

2525

2620

2670

Hovers above a support. Go short only if RIL breaks below 2575 with a stop-loss at 2590

₹515 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

508

504

517

522

Go short with a stop-loss at 519 if the stock fails to breach 517 and turns down from here.

₹3134 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3115

3080

3145

3160

Outlook is negative. Go short now and on a rise at 3155. Stop-loss can be placed at 3175

17384 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17250

17050

17445

17560

Fall is likely to resume. Initiate fresh short positions now with a stop-loss at 17485

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on August 30, 2022
