Day Trading Guide for August 31, 2021

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
₹1568 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1555
1540
1570
|
1600
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock rallies above ₹1,570
₹1698 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1690
1675
1715
|
1726
Since the stock is trading near support, consider going long with stop-loss at ₹1,675
₹208 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
206
204
208
|
210
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock rallies past ₹208
₹120 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
114
111
122
|
125
Stock turns bullish after breaking out of the resistance at ₹120; maintain a tight stop-loss
₹2270 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2230
2200
2320
|
2350
Near-term view is positive for the stock of RIL and hence, go long with a tight stop-loss
₹422 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
410
400
425
|
435
As ₹425 is a strong hurdle, consider buying with tight stop-loss if it decisively breaches ₹425
₹3701 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3700
3650
3740
|
3775
Buy the stock of TCS with a tight stop-loss if it rebounds from the support of ₹3,700
16942 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
16925
16900
16950
|
17000
Consider initiating fresh long positions with stop-loss at 16,900 if the contract moves above 16,950
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
