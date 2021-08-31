Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for August 31, 2021

₹1568 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1555

1540

1570

1600

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock rallies above ₹1,570

₹1698 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1690

1675

1715

1726

Since the stock is trading near support, consider going long with stop-loss at ₹1,675

₹208 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

206

204

208

210

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock rallies past ₹208

₹120 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

114

111

122

125

Stock turns bullish after breaking out of the resistance at ₹120; maintain a tight stop-loss

₹2270 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2230

2200

2320

2350

Near-term view is positive for the stock of RIL and hence, go long with a tight stop-loss

₹422 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

410

400

425

435

As ₹425 is a strong hurdle, consider buying with tight stop-loss if it decisively breaches ₹425

₹3701 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3700

3650

3740

3775

Buy the stock of TCS with a tight stop-loss if it rebounds from the support of ₹3,700

16942 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

16925

16900

16950

17000

Consider initiating fresh long positions with stop-loss at 16,900 if the contract moves above 16,950

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on August 31, 2021

