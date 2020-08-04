Day Trading Guide for August 4, 2020

Entrepreneurs, by their DNA, are problem solvers: Vaitheeswaran
E-commerce pioneer and co-founder of Again Drinks talks about entrepreneurship and his philosophy behind ...
₹1001 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
985
970
1017
|
1035
Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock drops below ₹985 levels
₹957 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
950
940
970
|
980
Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹970 levels
₹192 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
190
187
195
|
198
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ITC reverses down from ₹195 levels
₹75 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
73
71
77
|
79
Near-term outlook is bearish for the stock of ONGC. Sell the stock on rallies with a stiff stop-loss at ₹77 levels
₹2008 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1990
1970
2025
|
2045
Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions while maintaining a tight stop-loss at ₹2,025 levels
₹192 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
186
179
196
|
201
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of SBI jumps above ₹196 levels
₹2251 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2225
2200
2275
|
2300
Initiate fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock falls below ₹2,225 levels
10916 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
10855
10800
10975
|
11030
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the contract fails to move beyond 10,975 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
