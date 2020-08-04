Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for August 4, 2020

| Updated on August 03, 2020 Published on August 04, 2020

₹1001 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

985

970

1017

1035

Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock drops below ₹985 levels

₹957 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

950

940

970

980

Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹970 levels

₹192 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

190

187

195

198

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ITC reverses down from ₹195 levels

₹75 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

73

71

77

79

Near-term outlook is bearish for the stock of ONGC. Sell the stock on rallies with a stiff stop-loss at ₹77 levels

₹2008 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1990

1970

2025

2045

Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions while maintaining a tight stop-loss at ₹2,025 levels

₹192 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

186

179

196

201

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of SBI jumps above ₹196 levels

₹2251 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2225

2200

2275

2300

Initiate fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock falls below ₹2,225 levels

10916 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

10855

10800

10975

11030

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the contract fails to move beyond 10,975 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

