Day Trading Guide for August 5, 2021

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
₹1464 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1450
1434
1480
|
1495
Make use of intraday dips to buy the stock while retaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹1,450 levels
₹1649 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1637
1625
1660
|
1676
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹1,660 levels
₹208 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
206
204
210
|
212
Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of ITC rebounds up from ₹206 levels
₹117 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
115
112
120
|
122
Utilise intraday declines to buy the stock of ONGC while maintaining a tight stop-loss at ₹115 levels
₹2103 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2090
2075
2120
|
2135
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of RIL reverses higher from ₹2,090 levels
₹457 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
450
444
462
|
468
The stock of SBI extended the up-move by gaining 2.4 per cent last session. Buy in declines with fixed stop-loss
₹3273 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3250
3230
3294
|
3315
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹3,250 levels
16260 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
16200
16140
16300
|
16350
As long as the contract trades above 16,200 levels the near-term stance stays positive. Buy is declines
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
