Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for August 5, 2021

| Updated on August 04, 2021

₹1464 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1450

1434

1480

1495

Make use of intraday dips to buy the stock while retaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹1,450 levels

₹1649 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1637

1625

1660

1676

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹1,660 levels

₹208 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

206

204

210

212

Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of ITC rebounds up from ₹206 levels

₹117 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

115

112

120

122

Utilise intraday declines to buy the stock of ONGC while maintaining a tight stop-loss at ₹115 levels

₹2103 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2090

2075

2120

2135

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of RIL reverses higher from ₹2,090 levels

₹457 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

450

444

462

468

The stock of SBI extended the up-move by gaining 2.4 per cent last session. Buy in declines with fixed stop-loss

₹3273 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3250

3230

3294

3315

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹3,250 levels

16260 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

16200

16140

16300

16350

As long as the contract trades above 16,200 levels the near-term stance stays positive. Buy is declines

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on August 05, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

technical analysis
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.