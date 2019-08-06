Day Trading Guide for August 6, 2019

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹2179 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2166

2150

2195

2210

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock rallies above ₹2,195 levels

 

₹776 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

769

762

784

791

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of Infosys moves beyond ₹784 levels

 

₹259 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

256

253

262

265

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock fails to rally above ₹262 levels

 

₹131 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

128

125

134

137

Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of ONGC rebounds up from ₹128 levels

 

₹1143 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1130

1115

1160

1175

Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of RIL advances above ₹1,160 levels

 

₹300 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

292

285

307

316

Make use of intra-day declines to buy the stock while maintaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹292 levels

 

₹2248 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2230

2210

2270

2290

Near-term outlook is bullish for the stock. Make use of intra-day dips to buy it with a stiff stop-loss at ₹2,230 levels

 

10896 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

10850

10800

10950

11005

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract moves beyond 10,950 levels

 

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on August 06, 2019
TOPICS
technical analysis

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.