Day Trading Guide for August 6, 2019

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:
₹2179 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2166
2150
2195
2210
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock rallies above ₹2,195 levels
₹776 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
769
762
784
791
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of Infosys moves beyond ₹784 levels
₹259 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
256
253
262
265
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock fails to rally above ₹262 levels
₹131 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
128
125
134
137
Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of ONGC rebounds up from ₹128 levels
₹1143 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1130
1115
1160
1175
Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of RIL advances above ₹1,160 levels
₹300 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
292
285
307
316
Make use of intra-day declines to buy the stock while maintaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹292 levels
₹2248 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2230
2210
2270
2290
Near-term outlook is bullish for the stock. Make use of intra-day dips to buy it with a stiff stop-loss at ₹2,230 levels
10896 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
10850
10800
10950
11005
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract moves beyond 10,950 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.