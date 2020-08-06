Day Trading Guide for August 6, 2020

Sony’s WF-1000XM3: Fine, intelligent wireless listening
The true wireless earbuds sibling to the world’s favourite headphones are finally in India and they compete ...
₹1027 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1015
1000
1042
|
1055
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock climbs above ₹1,042 levels
₹944 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
935
925
955
|
965
Fresh short positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of Infosys drops below ₹935 levels
₹192 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
190
187
195
|
198
Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions while maintaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹195 levels
₹76 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
74
72
78
|
80
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of ITC advances above ₹78 levles
₹2126 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2110
2090
2140
|
2160
Fresh short positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss if the stock declines below ₹2,110 levels
₹191 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
186
179
196
|
201
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of SBI jumps above ₹196 levels
₹2258 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2235
2210
2280
|
2300
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹2,280 levels
11118 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
11070
11020
11175
|
11225
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from 11,070 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
