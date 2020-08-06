Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for August 6, 2020

| Updated on August 05, 2020 Published on August 06, 2020

₹1027 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1015

1000

1042

1055

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock climbs above ₹1,042 levels

₹944 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

935

925

955

965

Fresh short positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of Infosys drops below ₹935 levels

₹192 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

190

187

195

198

Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions while maintaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹195 levels

₹76 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

74

72

78

80

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of ITC advances above ₹78 levles

₹2126 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2110

2090

2140

2160

Fresh short positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss if the stock declines below ₹2,110 levels

₹191 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

186

179

196

201

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of SBI jumps above ₹196 levels

₹2258 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2235

2210

2280

2300

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹2,280 levels

11118 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

11070

11020

11175

11225

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from 11,070 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

