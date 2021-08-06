Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for August 6, 2021

| Updated on August 05, 2021

₹1485 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1470

1457

1500

1515

Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹1,470 levels

₹1654 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1640

1625

1666

1680

Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock climbs above ₹1,666 levels

₹215 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

213

211

217

220

The stock rallied 3 per cent with good volume in the past session. Buy in dips with a stop-loss at ₹213 levels

₹116 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

113

111

118

120

Make use of intraday declines to buy the stock of ONGC while maintaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹113 levels

₹2133 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2117

2100

2145

2160

The stock is witnessing buying interest at lower levels. Buy in dips with a tight stop-loss at ₹2,117 levels

₹441 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

436

431

446

452

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹446 levels

₹3285 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3265

3240

3305

3325

Go long with a fixed stop-loss on a strong rally above the key resistance level of ₹3,305

16300 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

16240

16180

16350

16400

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from 16,240 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on August 06, 2021

technical analysis
