Day Trading Guide for August 6, 2021

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
₹1485 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1470
1457
1500
|
1515
Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹1,470 levels
₹1654 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1640
1625
1666
|
1680
Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock climbs above ₹1,666 levels
₹215 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
213
211
217
|
220
The stock rallied 3 per cent with good volume in the past session. Buy in dips with a stop-loss at ₹213 levels
₹116 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
113
111
118
|
120
Make use of intraday declines to buy the stock of ONGC while maintaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹113 levels
₹2133 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2117
2100
2145
|
2160
The stock is witnessing buying interest at lower levels. Buy in dips with a tight stop-loss at ₹2,117 levels
₹441 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
436
431
446
|
452
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹446 levels
₹3285 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3265
3240
3305
|
3325
Go long with a fixed stop-loss on a strong rally above the key resistance level of ₹3,305
16300 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
16240
16180
16350
|
16400
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from 16,240 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
