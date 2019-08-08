Day Trading Guide for August 8, 2019

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹2184 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2170

2165

2200

2215

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock rallies above ₹2,200 levels

 

₹776 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

770

764

784

791

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹784 levels

 

₹253 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

250

247

256

259

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of ITC reverses higher from ₹250 levels

 

₹130 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

128

125

134

137

Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock of ONGC while maintaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹128 levels

 

₹1109 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1095

1080

1125

1140

Fresh short positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of RIL falls below ₹1,095 levels

 

₹289 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

283

277

296

303

Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of SBI reverses down from ₹296 levels

 

₹2214 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2200

2180

2235

2255

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹2,200 levels

 

10874 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

10825

10775

10925

10975

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract advances above 10,925 levels

 

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on August 08, 2019
TOPICS
stocks and shares

