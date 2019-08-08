Day Trading Guide for August 8, 2019

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:
₹2184 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2170
2165
2200
2215
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock rallies above ₹2,200 levels
₹776 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
770
764
784
791
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹784 levels
₹253 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
250
247
256
259
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of ITC reverses higher from ₹250 levels
₹130 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
128
125
134
137
Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock of ONGC while maintaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹128 levels
₹1109 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1095
1080
1125
1140
Fresh short positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of RIL falls below ₹1,095 levels
₹289 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
283
277
296
303
Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of SBI reverses down from ₹296 levels
₹2214 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2200
2180
2235
2255
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹2,200 levels
10874 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
10825
10775
10925
10975
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract advances above 10,925 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.