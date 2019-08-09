Day Trading Guide for August 9, 2019

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:
₹2235 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2220
2205
2250
2266
Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹2,220 levels
₹789 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
783
776
795
802
Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock while retaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹783 levels
₹257 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
254
251
260
263
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of ITC rebounds up from ₹254 levels
₹130 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
128
125
134
137
The stock tests a key support at current levels. Buy in declines while maintaining a stop-loss at ₹128 levels
₹1151 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1135
1120
1165
1180
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of RIL climbs above ₹1,165 levels
₹294 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
288
282
300
307
Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of SBI moves beyond ₹300 levels
₹2258 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2240
2220
2280
2300
Near-term outlook is bullish for the stock of TCS. Buy in dips with a stiff stop-loss at ₹2,240 levels
11063 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
11010
10960
11115
11175
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from 11,010 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.