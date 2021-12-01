Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for December 01, 2021

| Updated on November 30, 2021

₹1491 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1460

1430

1510

1535

Outlook is bearish. Go short now and on rallies at 1505. Keep the stop-loss at 1525

₹1717 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1700

1670

1730

1750

Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 1745 if the stock reverses lower from 1730

₹222 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

220

217

226

230

Sustains above the support. Go short only if ITC breaks below 220. Keep the stop-loss at 223

₹142 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

140

135

143

148

Hovers above a support. Go short only if the stock breaks below 140. Stop-loss can be placed at 144

₹2401 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2350

2300

2450

2400

Down move regains momentum. Go short now and accumulate at 2440 with a stop-loss at 2455

₹459 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

456

450

462

470

Bearish outlook is intact. Initiate fresh short positions now and at 461. Keep the stop-loss at 464

₹3535 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3490

3450

3585

3610

Wait for a rise and go short if the stock reverses lower from 3585. Stop-loss can be kept at 3605

17037 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17000

16700

17200

17350

Poised above a key support. Go short on a break below 17000. Keep the stop-loss at 17180

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on December 01, 2021

