Day Trading Guide for December 01, 2021

The charge of Mysuru’s Covid Mitras
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
₹1491 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1460
1430
1510
|
1535
Outlook is bearish. Go short now and on rallies at 1505. Keep the stop-loss at 1525
₹1717 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1700
1670
1730
|
1750
Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 1745 if the stock reverses lower from 1730
₹222 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
220
217
226
|
230
Sustains above the support. Go short only if ITC breaks below 220. Keep the stop-loss at 223
₹142 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
140
135
143
|
148
Hovers above a support. Go short only if the stock breaks below 140. Stop-loss can be placed at 144
₹2401 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2350
2300
2450
|
2400
Down move regains momentum. Go short now and accumulate at 2440 with a stop-loss at 2455
₹459 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
456
450
462
|
470
Bearish outlook is intact. Initiate fresh short positions now and at 461. Keep the stop-loss at 464
₹3535 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3490
3450
3585
|
3610
Wait for a rise and go short if the stock reverses lower from 3585. Stop-loss can be kept at 3605
17037 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17000
16700
17200
|
17350
Poised above a key support. Go short on a break below 17000. Keep the stop-loss at 17180
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
