₹1611 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1590

1575

1615

1635

Go long on a break above 1615 with a stop-loss at 1595

₹1635 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1615

1600

1665

1700

Go long now and at 1620. Keep the stop-loss at 1605

₹340 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

337

334

343

346

Wait for dips. Go long at 338 with a stop-loss at 336

₹141 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

139

137

142

144

Outlook is still unclear. Avoid trading this stock

₹2733 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2710

2690

2745

2780

Go long on a break above 2745 with a stop-loss at 2730

₹603 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

600

597

607

611

Go long now and at 601. Keep the stop-loss at 598

₹3401 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3375

3350

3415

3430

Go long now and on dips at 3380 with a stop-loss at 3365

18887 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

18840

18790

18900

19000

Go long only on a break above 18900 with a stop-loss at 18770

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Related Topics
social-fb COMMENT NOW   