₹1611 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1590
1575
1615
1635
Go long on a break above 1615 with a stop-loss at 1595
₹1635 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1615
1600
1665
1700
Go long now and at 1620. Keep the stop-loss at 1605
₹340 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
337
334
343
346
Wait for dips. Go long at 338 with a stop-loss at 336
₹141 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
139
137
142
144
Outlook is still unclear. Avoid trading this stock
₹2733 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2710
2690
2745
2780
Go long on a break above 2745 with a stop-loss at 2730
₹603 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
600
597
607
611
Go long now and at 601. Keep the stop-loss at 598
₹3401 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3375
3350
3415
3430
Go long now and on dips at 3380 with a stop-loss at 3365
18887 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
18840
18790
18900
19000
Go long only on a break above 18900 with a stop-loss at 18770
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
